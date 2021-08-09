Update on the Webb City shooting involving an officer

WEBB CITY, MO – Criminal charges are filed after an officer-involved shooting in Webb City.

32 year old Maqueir Alincer Escobar-Velasquez of Carthage is charged with resisting a lawful detention and 2 counts of assaulting a police officer.

He’s being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

It’s connected to a report of trespassing and illegal dumping last week.

2 Webb City officers were assaulted in the 800 block of East Fountain Road.

One suspect used an officer’s taser to tase that officer, and then tried to take the officer’s gun.

The officer fired, hitting the suspect, who was identified as 36 year old Aler Escobar of Webb City.

He was taken to the hospital and later passed away from his injuries.

The 2 responding officers who were injured in the incident are recovering and have been placed on administrative leave while the Missouri Highway Patrol investigates the incident.