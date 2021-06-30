Update on the stepping down of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, Toby Teeter

JOPLIN, MO – As we first told you last night, an area business organization will soon be under new management.

After two and a half years as the leader of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Toby Teeter is stepping down from that position.

Among the accomplishments he is most proud of include the emphasis the chamber has placed on entrepreneurship as well as diversity.

From an employment standpoint, he says there have been over 700 jobs added just in the last year, many of them out at the crossroads industrial park from new businesses that have moved in that complex.

“We really focused on an innovation culture, we’re trying to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and a collaborative approach to doing so, we partnered with Missouri Southern, Downtown Joplin Alliance, Small Business Development Center, a number of entrepreneurial initiatives, uh we’ve also brought in over two hundred and twenty thousand dollars of state funding to really kick start our entrepreneurial ecosystem.” Says Toby Teeter, President, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Teeter’s last day with the chamber will be July 30th.