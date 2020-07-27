Update on Medicaid Expansion in Missouri

MISSOURI — After years of debating, Missouri voters will finally get the chance to decide whether to amend the Missouri Constitution to adopt Medicaid Expansion.

A local group supporting Missouri health care for says the time to act is now.

On August 4, Missouri voters will have an opportunity to vote on Amendment 2, Medicaid Expansion, and local group says it would benefit the whole state.

Edna Riley, Lucas Conner, and Donna Ipock are all supporters of Missouri Healthcare for all, an organization that believes Missouri families need Medicaid Expansion.

Right now, parents in a family of 4 must earn $5,550 or less per year to qualify for health insurance through Medicaid.

The proposed expansion would now include persons 19 to 64 years old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as outlined in the Affordable Care Act.

Donna Ipock, says, “I’ll use an example of my oldest daughter, household of 4, my granddaughter has a life threatening disease, she has cystic fibrosis. My oldest daughter had to be a stay-at-

home mom for quite a few years, especially when my granddaughter was a lot younger, her husband was a truck driver, not offered insurance through his job, they could not afford to go onto the

marketplace to get insurance.”

The group believes expanding medicaid would also bring our taxpayer dollars back home and save state funding, keep rural hospitals open, and create jobs.