Update on masks in Miami

MIAMI, Okla. — City leaders in Miami will decide on a recommendation for masks in the city.

Resolution CC-2021-02 is not described as a mandate — but a recommendation.

It recommends all citizens and businesses in Miami follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The resolution also states city leaders will pledge to support businesses who want to require masks in their facilities.

This would allow a business owner the opportunity to ask someone who refuses to wear a mask to either comply or leave the premises.

Miami City Council will vote on the measure at Monday’s meeting at 6 P.M. in the Miami Civic Center’s banquet room.