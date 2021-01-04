Update on masks in Miami

MIAMI, Okla. — City leaders in Miami will decide on a recommendation for masks in the city.
Resolution CC-2021-02 is not described as a mandate — but a recommendation.
It recommends all citizens and businesses in Miami follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The resolution also states city leaders will pledge to support businesses who want to require masks in their facilities.
This would allow a business owner the opportunity to ask someone who refuses to wear a mask to either comply or leave the premises.
Miami City Council will vote on the measure at Monday’s meeting at 6 P.M. in the Miami Civic Center’s banquet room.