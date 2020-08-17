Update on Fearless Fern 5k

MIAMI, Okla. –The Annual Fearless Fern 5k and 1-mile walk will still happen this year in Miami, but organizers say it is going to a virtual format due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The annual event honors Miami Native and Tulsa Attorney Fern Holland, who was killed while working as a women’s rights expert in a roadside ambush in 2004 in Iraq.

All proceeds will benefit the Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma in support of local domestic violence victims in memory of Holland.

The Center’s Executive Director says participants can run or walk at their own pace anytime between August 17 – August 31 since the events will be completely Virtual.

