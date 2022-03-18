One victim with "critical burn injuries" is taken to a Joplin hospital

Joplin firefighters work to extinguish a warehouse fire Thursday afternoon (3/17).

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department issues an update on a structure fire that sent one man to the hospital.

Just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon (3/17), The Joplin Fire Department, along with police and medical, arrived at the intersection of 14th and Virginia where heavy smoke was seen coming from a warehouse.

Prior to respoinding to the fire, the Joplin 9-1-1 center advised emergency crews of two possible patients with burns.

Two fire victims were located outside of the burning warehouse and received immediate treatment by ambulance EMT’s, while Joplin fire crews worked to extinguish the fire and search the entire structure; making sure nobody was inside.

Of the two male victims that escaped the warehouse fire, one was transported to a Joplin hospital with critical burn injuries.

His name is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.

The second victim refused to be transported to the hospital and no other injuries were reported.

Later that evening, the Joplin Fire Marshal ruled the fire as, “accidental as a result of metal grinding near combustible materials.”

Tap on the play icon below to watch video from the scene of Thursday’s structure fire.

The video includes a neighboring witness describing what she saw, as emergency crews began to arrive.