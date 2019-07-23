UPDATE: Nevada Police Investigate Shooting Incident

Charges now filed against 20-year-old Nevada man, he was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting

(NEVADA, Mo.) – On Sunday July 21, 2019 at approximately 2:31pm, officers from the Nevada Police Department and Vernon County Sheriffs Office responded to a residence in the 200 block of S. Spring Street for a reported disturbance in progress.

Officers located two subjects, one male and one female, inside the residence that had sustained gunshot wounds. Both subjects were transported from the scene by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center. The female subject, identified as Terah Hallam, age 30 was pronounced dead at Nevada Regional Medical Center.

The male subject, identified as Jason Hallam, age 38 was transferred from Nevada Regional Medical Center to Freeman Hospital in Joplin via air ambulance. One subject was taken into police custody at the scene and has been identified as Lance Berry, age 20 of Nevada.

On July 22, 2019, the following charges were filed against Lance Berry through the Vernon County Associate Court:

Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Class E Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class D Felony

Berry is currently being held in the Vernon County Jail without bond. The investigation remains ongoing; citizens with information that would be helpful in this case are encouraged to contact the Nevada Police Department at (417) 448-2710. Confidential information may be provided by calling the Nevada Police Department Tips Hotline at (417) 667-8477