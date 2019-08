CRAIG COUNTY, OKLA. – The murder victim found in Craig County on Monday has been identified.

The OSBI says Christopher Boren, 28, has been positively identified. The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Boren’s cause of death.

Previous story: Homicide investigation ongoing after body found in Craig County

The OSBI investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the death of Christopher Boren, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.