UPDATE: Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash in Rogers identified, police still seeking two other drivers

UPDATE: Christopher David Park, 37, was arrested on Friday in connection with charges related to a fatal accident on August 29 in Rogers.

Park has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident.

UPDATE: The driver who was killed in a Saturday morning crash in Rogers has been identified.

Gary Stennet, 45, was riding his motorcycle southbound on 1st Street when another motorcycle ran a red light and struck his motorcycle.

Stennet was then struck by another vehicle that was traveling northbound on 1st Street.

Both drivers involved left the scene of the accident. Rogers police are still looking for the drivers of the vehicles that left the scene.

Original Story

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A deadly accident this morning has Rogers Police looking for two drivers.

The wreck occurred this morning, Saturday August 29 around 10:50 a.m.

The accident happened at 1st Street and West Olrich Street involving two motorcycles and possibly one car. One fatality has been reported.

Keith Foster, the Public Information Officer, says police believe one motorcycle was traveling southbound on 1st Street and a second motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Olrich Street in Rogers. They believe the motorcycle traveling east may have run a red light and collided with the second motorcycle.

The motorcyclist traveling on 1st Street died from injuries at the crash site.

Foster said the second motorcyclist drove a short distance before running away. Police are on the lookout for this driver.

Foster said police also believe a third vehicle was involved in the crash and fled the scene. They believe this car was a red Jeep Liberty or Dodge Nitro. Police are currently trying to locate the driver of this vehicle.

The SUV should have damage to the front passenger headlight assembly. The attached photos are stock pictures of the suspect vehicle. If you have any information regarding the accident please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attn MPO Crawford.