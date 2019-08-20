Update: Man who drowned after police pursuit identified

COFFEYVILLE, Kan.— Investigators have identified a man who drowned after fleeing police on an ATV.

Caleb O’Donnell, 32, of Coffeyville, drowned in the Verdigris River on Friday after a chase on U.S. 169 headed toward the Oklahoma border.

The chase began when police were told an ATV stolen Thursday night from the Montgomery County Fair was seen on U.S. 169 headed south.

A Coffeyville officer saw the driver turn the ATV off the road and travel through a field to the river. The officer found the Atv after it hit a tree. The officer then saw O’Donnell struggling in the river.

Authorities threw ropes to him and emergency responders entered the water, but their rescue attempts were unsuccessful.