UPDATE: Man taken into custody after fatal Newton County shooting

by: Felicia Foster

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 8571 Eloise Lane on Monday.

According to the Newton County Sheriff, deputies discovered a 32-year-old female dead from a gunshot wound. The name of the deceased woman is being withheld at this time. 

A second person, Chris Lamb, 35, was also shot and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Lamb is a resident of the address.

A 58-year-old man was taken into custody, and he was also treated for a gunshot wound. It is believed the dispute started over a custody issue. 

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

