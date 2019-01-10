Update: Man arrested with stolen property from robberies

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, Mo. - A man is in jail after police find him in a truck with stolen property from two Joplin robberies.

Jonathan Overman, 24, of rural Carthage was arrested for stealing. He is currently in the Joplin City Jail, but no charges have been submitted in connection to the home robbery as the investigation is still on-going.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, a Joplin police detective spotted a flagged red Dodge Ram near Scotland and 7th. Inside were two men who pulled into a private drive south of I-49 and Cedar Road. Jasper County deputies and highway patrol troopers assisted the detective in detaining the two men.

The stolen items from a home invasion earlier in the day were recovered. Also, found inside the truck was property from a second burglary that had been reported the same day. Overman also had a handgun that was reported stolen last year in Newton County.

The second man was released without charges on scene.

This all started just before 8:30 Thursday morning, when JPD responded to the northeast part of downtown for an invasion and robbery. An older woman says two men forced their way inside her home, tied her up, and took her valuables and her car. They then abandoned her car nearby, and left in the red truck.