Update: Man arrested after stabbing another man over money, missing cell phone

One man is facing charges after he stabbed another man in a fight over money and a missing cell phone.

The Pittsburg Police Department was called around 8:30 Tuesday night to a Casey’s on the 2900 block of Broadway for a stabbing. Officers found Marquis Witt, 23, of Chicago, with a non life-threatening stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released. Witt and Noah Richard Futura,19, of Columbia, started arguing when Witt accused Futura of taking his cell phone. That’s when Futura stabbed Witt.

The two ran inside the Casey’s and continued to argue until authorities arrived. Futura was arrested on scene and is charged with aggravated battery and marijuana possession.

He’s being held at the Crawford County Jail on a $5,000 bond.