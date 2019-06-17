Update: Man arrested after downtown Joplin shooting

A shooting in downtown Joplin leaves one man behind bars and another is still being sought by police.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Joplin Police responded to the 500 Block Of South Joplin Avenue for a disturbance with a weapon. A man told officers he was assaulted by three people. He said one of them got a gun from a white passenger car, and fired shots into the air before leaving the scene.

It was then that Dakota Spillman also took out a handgun and fired his weapon into the air several times. Spillman was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

There were no reported injuries from the shooting. Police are still searching for the suspect that drove from the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

