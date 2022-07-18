A late night shooting is currently under investigation in Joplin (7/16).

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department continues to investigate a shooting from early Saturday morning (7/16).

It happened in the area of 35th Street and Finley Avenue in Joplin.

Today (7/18), police identified the victim: 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom of Joplin.

There is no word yet on his current condition, however he was critical following the shooting.

Police have made no arrests yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at (417) 623-3131.

