UPDATE: Joplin man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

A Joplin man has died after an officer involved shooting on Tuesday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Joplin Police were called to 901 West Kensington Road for a report of a person yelling, screaming and possibly on drugs. David Ingle, 31, was acting erratically, so authorities tased him.

That was ineffective and an officer was accidentally hit in the hand with a taser deployment. Ingle then charged at another officer and was shot.

Life-saving efforts were attempted until an ambulance arrived, but Ingle later died at the hospital. The officer who was injured was treated and released. Both officers are being placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and JPD Internal Affairs are continuing to investigate.