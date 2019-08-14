Breaking News
MSHP investigate JPD officer involved shooting in North Joplin

UPDATE: Joplin man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joplin Police Department participates in No Shave November_20681788-159532

A Joplin man has died after an officer involved shooting on Tuesday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Joplin Police were called to 901 West Kensington Road for a report of a person yelling, screaming and possibly on drugs. David Ingle, 31, was acting erratically, so authorities tased him.

That was ineffective and an officer was accidentally hit in the hand with a taser deployment. Ingle then charged at another officer and was shot.

Life-saving efforts were attempted until an ambulance arrived, but Ingle later died at the hospital. The officer who was injured was treated and released. Both officers are being placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and JPD Internal Affairs are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story