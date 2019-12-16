UPDATE: Independence, Ks. murder suspect detained

18-year-old Benjamin J. Mason arrested at his home in Coffeyville.

Eighteen-year-old Coffeyville man in Montgomery County jail.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department released a statement in connection to the homicide of 19-year-old Kimberly D. Meeks that occurred Saturday, Dec. 14.

On Sunday afternoon, Dec. 15, 18-year-old Benjamin J. Mason was arrested at his residence in Coffeyville for first-degree murder.

Mason has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The Montgomery County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case. The investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY: — INDEPENDENCE, Ks.–One 19-year-old female is dead following a homicide in Independence, Kansas Saturday evening.

The Independence Police Department says around 6:30 P.M. they received a call reporting gunshots near the intersection of Laurel Street and Main Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Kimberly D. Meeks of Coffeyville suffering from a gunshot wound.

Meeks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office and the Independence Police Department indicates Meeks was walking with a white male before the shooting, when an unidentified person fired gunshots from their vehicle and fled.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is being asked to contact the kbi at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700.

This investigation is ongoing.










