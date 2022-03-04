WYANDOTTE, Okla. – Grand River Dam Authority police continue to comb waters near Twin Bridges State Park attempting to locate the body of a possible drowning victim, Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesman on Friday.

“They (GRDA) will continue to search until nightfall,” Alberty said.

The truck belonging to the possible drowning victim was located by GRDA police in about 25-foot of water turned on its side, he said.

“The victim was not inside the truck,” Alberty said.

Investigators believe sometime Thursday afternoon the victim was backing a truck with a trailer down the boat ramp at Twin Bridges State Park when both the truck and trailer went into the water and sank about 20 yards from the end of the ramp.

http://fourstateshomepage.com/news-local-news/grda-rcovers-truck

Alberty said the victim’s identity has not been released.