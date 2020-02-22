UPDATE: Forrest City man arrested for murder after shooting at funeral

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT, KARK) – A Forrest City man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Friday after police say he shot a man outside a funeral home.

Christopher Reed, 33, of Forrest City was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and commission of a felony with a firearm (felony enhancement) after the shooting.

Nichols said police got a call around 3 p.m. Feb. 21 about the shooting in the 1900 block of South Washington Street at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation. Officers later found Reed about 300 to 400 yards away on a nearby street close to where the shooting happened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FORREST CITY, Ark. – A man is in critical condition after a dispute between relatives at a funeral

The name of the victim has not been released.

He is from out of state, according to a spokesperson for the Forrest City Police Department.

33-year-old Christopher Reed was taken into custody and is being booked into the St. Francis County jail.

It happened in a parking lot outside the funeral home.

Reed is believed to be a cousin of the victim.