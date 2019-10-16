UPDATE: Former Lamar jailer in sex case has one charge dismissed

LAMAR, Mo. (AP/KOLR) – Prosecutors have dismissed one of two charges filed against a former southwest Missouri jailer who was accused of having sexual contact with female inmates.

The Joplin Globe reports that the decision was made Tuesday after Barton County Prosecutor Michael Smalley talked to a woman who had showed up to testify at a preliminary hearing for 35-year-old Antonio Azua Jr., of Lamar. Smalley told the court that he was dismissing the count for lack of evidence.

Former Barton County jailer, Antonio Azua Jr.

But Smalley requested and obtained a continuance from the court of a preliminary hearing on the other count involving a second female inmate, who didn’t show up at Tuesday’s hearing.

The prosecutor indicated to the court that he has reason to believe he can still make that charge against Azua stand up.

**********************************************************************

Posted: Feb 20, 2019 — by: Leisha Beard, Logan Rhymer

A Barton county jailer is arrested after an investigation into sexual contact with inmates.

Antonio Azua of Lamar allegedly had inappropriate contact with one female inmate and gave another a cell phone and encouraged them to send sexual messages to him. A warrant was issued for Azua Monday and he is being held on ten thousand dollars bond.