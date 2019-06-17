Update: Fatal shooting under investigation in Newton County

Breaking News
by: Shannon Becker

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 this morning in rural Newton County, south of Redings Mill on Eloise Lane.

Crime scene tape now surrounds a residential home as detectives investigate the scene. The Newton County Coroner, Dale Owens, has arrived on scene as well.  

Joplin News First EXCLUSIVE: According to a source, the shooter has been located. 

Updated information three wounded, one fatality and among the wounded is suspected shooter now in custody. For the latest information click here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

