Update: Fatal shooting under investigation in Newton County

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 this morning in rural Newton County, south of Redings Mill on Eloise Lane.

Crime scene tape now surrounds a residential home as detectives investigate the scene. The Newton County Coroner, Dale Owens, has arrived on scene as well.

Joplin News First EXCLUSIVE: According to a source, the shooter has been located.

Updated information three wounded, one fatality and among the wounded is suspected shooter now in custody.