Update: escaped inmate found dead in Craig County

A Northeast Oklahoma inmate who escaped from prison earlier this week is found dead.

The Craig County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Ricky Bauders’ body was found just after 1:30 Friday morning on the Department of Correction’s property, near the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita.

The Medical examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death. The investigation is now being taken over by state agencies.

Bauer’s had walked away from NEOCC around 6 p.m. Tuesday, and a large man-hunt had been underway since.

