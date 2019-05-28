UPDATE: Coffeyville residents return to their homes after overnight evacuations

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COFFEYVILLE, Kan - Flood update –

Officials are continuing to monitor the levee as the Verdigris River sits at 24.9 feet. The water is slowly receding, but there is potential for heavy rain in the forecast.

The shelter will remain open one more night, but residents may return to their homes. Officials report that the curfew in the evacuated area has been lifted. The Water Treatment Plant is operating as normal as well.

Highway 166 and 169 through Coffeyville is now open. Buckeye from 1st to Stark is closed, and Woodland from Cline to Buckeye is also closed.

