UPDATE: Cherryvale shooting victims names released

CHERRYVALE, Ks. — Acting Montgomery County Sheriff Richard George has released the names of the victims from the Sunday evening shooting that occurred at the My Place bar just south of Cherryvale city limits.

Deputies responded to the location finding one man shot in the leg and another man unconscious with head injuries.

The victims were identified as Timothy Montgomery Jr. who sustained a head injury from a physical altercation and was transported by air to a regional trauma center, and James Gray, who was also airlifted to a regional trauma center for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Several individuals were detained in connection with the incident and later released pending the outcome of the investigation.

George reports that detectives from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will continue the investigation into the incident and the results and findings will be forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney’s office for review and decisions on potential charges.