UPDATE– Carthage suspect last seen in Lamar

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Police are actively looking for a suspect after a shooting Saturday morning at the Quality Inn and Suites.

Just before 11 A.M. police were called to the Quality Inn and Suites at 2701 Hazel Street for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims inside one of the rooms,

both suffering from gun shot wounds.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the other victim, a 42-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While on scene officers were approached by a victim who says the suspect stole their black Dodge Ram truck at gunpoint and headed North on Hazel Street and later ditched the vehicle.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Lane J. Stephens, of Carthage.

Stephens is described as a white male and he was last seen at 1937 S. Garrison where reportedly stole a car at knife point and fled the scene in a white 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe before abandoning

it at Civil War Rd and Pine.

Police say this is still a very much active investigation.

Chad Dininger, Carthage Police Department, says, “We immediately sent out a bolo to area agencies and I do know that county and the highway patrol both have been assisting us with trying to

apprehend the suspect.”

Police say if you see Stephens, do not try to approach him and call 911 immediately.

He is considered armed and dangerous.