UPDATE: California school shooting

People wait outside of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Parents await reunification with students

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Southern California high school (all times local):

10:50 a.m. — Anxious parents are awaiting reunification with their children near a Southern California high school where authorities say a student opened fire, killing one person and wounding several others.

Students from Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita have been gathered in a park following the shooting around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami has tweeted an apology to the parents, saying investigators need to interview the students before they can be released.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the shooter, [who is in custody], is a student and is being treated at a hospital, but he has released no other details. A hospital reports one female victim is dead, two males are in critical condition and another male is in good condition.