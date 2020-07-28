UPDATE: Bodycam and identities released in Monday’s officer-involved shooting

Washington County Sheriff’s Office has provided an edited body-cam video of the shooting.

UPDATE: The officers and the shooting victim have been identified in Monday’s incident on Splash Drive.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds says officers Kyle Jeney and Wyatt Rublee responded to the suicide threat call.

Officer Kyle Jeney (L) and Officer Wyatt Rublee (R)

Preliminary investigation indicates the two officers responded to the address on South Splash Drive for a suicidal male, 31-year-old Joshua Myers. The caller reported Myers was suicidal and took a large amount of seizure medication.

Upon arrival, the officers approached the residence and Myers exited the residence through the back door. Myers was armed with what appeared to be a black and brown rifle, which he aimed at both officers.

Officer Jeney fired two rounds, striking Myers once in the left thigh.

The officers secured Myers with handcuffs and moved the rifle away from him. Officers applied a tourniquet until other units and paramedics arrived on the scene.

It was later determined that the rifle was a Tippman 98 Paintball rifle.

Myers was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center via ambulance and is currently been treated.

Officer Jeney, who fired his weapon, has been placed on paid administrative leave, per the Fayetteville Police Department policy.

The investigation is ongoing.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville Monday evening.

The shooting happened on Splash Drive when officers were called to a suicide threat around 7 p.m., according to police.

Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy said officers made their way to the backyard after several failed attempts to make contact using the front door.

Officers shot the person in the leg after he pointed a rifle at them as they came around the corner.

The officers applied a tourniquet to the person’s leg while EMT’s arrived.

No officers were injured.

The person was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center by Central EMS. Police say the wound is not life threatening.

The Fayetteville Police Department will have an internal investigation.

This story is developing.