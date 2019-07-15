Update: Body found along creek bed identified

JOPLIN, Mo.— On Saturday, Joplin Police officers responded to the area of Perkins Street and Monroe Avenue after an unidentified caller said they spotted a woman in the water.

Officers located a deceased female who was later identified as Adriene Myers, 39, of Joplin.

Previous Story: Body Discovered Along Creek Bed on City Property

The investigation is on-going at this time. The Joplin Police Department is not seeking anyone in reference to this investigation.

More details will be released as they become available.

