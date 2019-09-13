Update: Authorities identify Jasper County deputy and suspect involved in shooting

JASPER COUNTY, Mo.— Jasper County authorities identify the deputy and the suspect involved in Thursday’s deputy-involved shooting.

Deputy Justin Henry was shot in the calf while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Kenneth Ashburn, 28, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, is the suspect who died.

It is not known if Ashburn was hit by the deputies when they returned fire, or if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ashburn had a felony warrant out of Cherokee County for aggravated assault.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

Ashburn had a felony warrant out of Cherokee County for aggravated assault.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week. Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.