UPDATE: 3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Alex, Okla.

by: Hicham Raache

Courtesy of KFOR

Update: The United States Geological Survey has revised its earthquake report, stating that the earthquake near Alex was a 3.4 magnitude earthquake, not a 4.0.

Original Story

ALEX, Okla. (KFOR) – A 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook the ground Thursday just northeast of Alex and about 36 miles away from Oklahoma City.

The earthquake hit at 7:42 p.m., according to a United States Geological Survey report.

The epicenter of the earthquake is 5.3 miles northeast of Alex – a town in Grady County.

The epicenter is also approximately 13.7 miles east-southeast of Chickasha, 37.5 miles southwest of Norman, 45.7 miles south of Mustang and 36 miles south-southwest of Oklahoma City, according to the USGS report.

