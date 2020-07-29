UPDATE: 22-year-old woman killed after head-on crash on I-49 in Rogers

UPDATE: (KNWA) — A 22-year-old Springdale woman was killed after a head-on crash on I-49 southbound in Rogers on Monday, according to a fatal accident summary from Arkansas State Police.

According to police, Tristian Colvin, 24, was driving a Chevy Cruze northbound in the southbound lanes of I-49 after entering the highway from Pleasant Grove Road at around 8:53 p.m. on Monday.

Colvin’s car struck another vehicle head-on, according to the report.

London Holmbeck, a 22-year-old passenger in the Chevy Cruze, died.

Colvin was transported to Mercy Hospital with injuries.

