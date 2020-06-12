Upcoming community-wide event designed to bring harmony and end racial injustice in the Four State Area

FILE – In this June 3, 2020, file photo, a protester waves a city of Chicago flag emblazoned with the acronym BLM for Black Lives Matter, outside the Batavia, Ill., City Hall during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter has gone mainstream — and black activists are carefully assessing how they should respond. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

JOPLIN, Mo. — An upcoming community-wide event is designed to bring harmony and an end to racial injustice in the Four State Area and beyond.

It’s called, Breathing Together, a Service of Lament And Hope and it’s taking place in downtown Joplin.

Event Organizer Dr. Travis Hurley says it’s open to anyone in the Joplin area who feels prayer is the best way to solve the social issues dividing the nation.

He says the event is being put on through the cooperation of several Joplin churches and ministries.

Dr. Travis Hurley, Event Organizer, said, “We see a lot of the racial tension and rioting that’s gone on across the country and we’re grieved over it and we want to provide a good place for folks to come together and express that anger, express that frustration, express that hurt, but also remember where our hope is found, uh come together and be a people of peace.”

Breathing Together will take place this Sunday evening beginning at 5 p.m. in Spiva Park on Main Street in Joplin.

The event is free and open to the public, and dinner will be provided.

For more information on the event, which is being hosted by Unity In The Community and Watered Gardens Ministries you can call 417-540-6145.