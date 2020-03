HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The body of an unsolved murder victim was exhumed Tuesday in Huntsville as part of a criminal investigation.

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office dug up the body of Rex Douglas Terrell, who was murdered in 1977. His case is still unsolved.

The sheriff’s office’s website lists the unknown killer as the most-wanted person in the county. The body is being sent to Little Rock as part of a criminal investigation, said prosecuting attorney Matt Durrett.