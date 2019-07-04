Unknown future for Riverton Community Center

RIVERTON, Kan. – The future of a community center in Riverton is currently unknown.

Due to low business at the center, members on the board are unsure if they are going to be able to keep it open for community use. The Riverton Community Center opened back in 2003, and also serves as the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department Station. Between their slow business and keeping up with the needs of the fire department, their already low funds are stretched pretty thin. So now, they are calling for the community to help.

“The community is really great in Riverton to support anything you have going on. So you know that’s something we need to get going again.” Stephanie Mann, Riverton Community Center

People can donate to the community center at the Community Bank and Trust in Riverton. Or you can contact Stephanie Mann directly through email mann.st@hotmail.com or by calling 417-438-6824