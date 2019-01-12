University police come together to review safety procedures

Before students head back to campus, Pittsburg State police are taking the time to review their safety procedures. Campus police met with other local school law enforcement to collaborate on what protocol works best for school grounds as well as possible safety improvements to the institution in the coming years.

PSU police chief Stuart Hite met with other university police departments to discuss university issues from drones on campus to recruiting and retaining officers. One important topic of discussion at the conference was how to deal with concealed carry on campus. And with each state having its own protocol when it comes to the amendment, Hite says ensuring the safety of students and visitors on the campus is their main priority.

"We compared notes on things that we do for the game day planning as far as security and safety of all the visitors and spectators and fans that come. We wanna make sure we're all doing as much as we can as far as ticket credentialing, bag checks, things like

That,” says Stuart Hite.

Another point of the conference was to discuss the importance of adding some safety improvements to the universities. Hite says in the coming years he plans on trying to utilize technology to help make the campus a little safer.

"I wanna look at video, increase video surveillance across campus. I wanna look at phone apps that would increase the security and safety of everyone here on campus,” says Hite.

And campus safety is something many students look at when choosing their universities. Cassandra Ngo, a student ambassador for PSU, says when she talks to prospective students about enrolling at the facility, safety is the main thing on their minds.

"And looking at prospective students, their parents especially want to know what's going on at the campus. Even the students want to know they can feel safe and they have resources available to them. So, knowing what's going on and what resources are available to us are super important,” says Cassandra.