University of Missouri hard at work tracking the virus through wastewater

MISSOURI — As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country- here in the show-me state – the University of Missouri is hard at work tracking the virus through wastewater.

On Mizzou’s campus – professors and students are hard at work researching human waste and the relationship between COVID-19.

Turns out – researching waste water can trace COVID-19 before someone even knows they have contracted the virus.

When someone is infected with COVID they not only have it in their nose but they also excrete it from the other end.

It’s a dirty job.

Marc Johnson, Mizzou Professor and Researcher, said, “What has been the most surprising to me is that it simply works.”

Chung-Ho Lin, Mizzou Professor and Researcher, said, “Just one water sample can tell the story of the whole community.”

Professors – Chung-Ho Lin – Marc Johnson and students at the University of Missouri – are studying waste water for the coronavirus sewershed surveillance project.

“So by testing the wastewater it gives us a tour for much much early warning to catch that signal.”

A research project being conducting in states across the country.

“The whole problem with COVID is we don’t know who is infected. If we just knew who was infected, this pandemic would be over in a week,” said Johnson.

Here in Missouri – the state selected Mizzou for the project – wastewater facilities across the state send about half a cup of wastewater to this lab – it’s filtered and tested for coronavirus.

“Our job is just to give leaders a birds eye view of what’s happened in individual communities.”

This research can stop the spread before a person even shows the signs of the virus.

“This approach allows for early detection of this spread even before the systems show up in the community,” said Lin.

It’s still too early for test results. They will test human waste from 80 facilities across the state.