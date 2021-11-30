University of Missouri Extension announces results of Show-Me Select Bred Heifer Sale

The 45th Show-Me-Select Bred Heifer Sale at Joplin Regional Stockyards on November 19 did not have some of the extreme highs and lows of past sales. The average price for the 173 head of February to May calving heifers was $1790. The price range was from $1500 to $2100 with most heifers falling in the $1700 to $1900 area.

The sale top of $2100 was consigned by Marvin Phipps, Cassville and the buyer of the heifers was Richard Ragsdale, Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. The 5, black, Angus cross heifers were AI bred to Schiefelbein Effective and are due to calve February 27. Marvin entered 11 heifers and their overall average price was $1963, also a sale top among the 13 consignors. Marvin has been in the SMS program since the May, 2019 sale and was always one of the top 3 or 4 consignors. Unfortunately, he passed away the day of the sale due to a heart attack.

Other consignors averaging in the $1900 plus area were Dale Rector Farms, Rogersville, $1932 on 14 head; Greg Lenz, Everton, $1912 on 8 head; Dichtomy Cattle Co., Rocky Comfort, sold 20 head for an average of $1902. The latter two were first time consignors.

The volume buyer was Tom Kissee, Springfield with 22 head bought at an average price of $1920. As with most of the SMS sales, over 60% of the heifers go to repeat buyers.

The Show-Me-Select program is guided by producers around the state who cooperate with local veterinarians, University of Missouri Extension both state and field specialists along with cooperating sale barns and Missouri Department of Agriculture graders. The team effort goes to educating cattle owners about the use of technology to improve the efficient production of beef cow-calf enterprises. It is one of the most effective ways to add value to good quality heifer calves.

If you would like to participate, contact your nearest Extension field specialist in livestock. The next SMS sale at Joplin Regional will be May 20. Those heifers have already been given their pre-breeding exams and many will be AI bred in late November-early December.