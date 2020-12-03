University of Missouri ending snow days in the wake of virtual learning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WDAF) — The University of Missouri is getting rid of future snow days, now expecting instructors to teach from remote locations during bad weather, according to a statement from the school on Dec. 2.

The university stated the change was aimed at “reducing interruptions caused by severe inclement weather.” Though the statement didn’t attribute the pandemic as a reason, the infrastructure of virtual learning prompted by the coronavirus pandemic now allows for streamlined telework across the board.

Despite heavy restrictions, MU remained in person for a majority of the fall 2020 semester. However, students did not return to campus after Thanksgiving as the university moved to virtual learning.

2,300 students at MU have tested positive for COVID.

“…Employees, both faculty and staff, who aren’t required to work on campus during a weather event will be expected to telework from a remote location,” MU leaders said in a statement.

The university stated that those who are required to telework and choose not to must take paid time off. Other employee conditions vary, depending on their role.

MU plans to issue an MU Alert, post to the Mizzou homepage, post to social media and more when there is a change to campus regarding weather.