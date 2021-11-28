University of Kansas working to bridge broadband barrier

LAWRENCE, Ks. — Since the pandemic first started, access to fast and reliable internet service has become even more important.

The Institute for Policy and Social Research at the University of Kansas is looking to bridge the broadband barrier.



The school has released a survey and speed test to gather data across the state on areas which lack internet or broadband service.



While the speed test will analyze internet download and upload rates, the survey will go more into detail about the internet provider and habits of the user.



Submissions will be done anonymously and remain confidential.

A link to the survey can be found here.