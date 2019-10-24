University decides future of Sooner Schooner following touchdown tumble

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Since the scary moment on Saturday at Owen Field when the Sooner Schooner tipped over, Sooner fans have been wondering what will be the fate of the school celebratory ride. The University says no more Schooner on the field this season.

“No schooner for the rest of the year? That’s upsetting. Dang, ok. I don’t know what we are gonna do but the schooner is so much fun and we all love seeing it,” said OU freshman, Katie Burkhead.

The wagon tipped over on a post-touchdown run during the game Saturday against West Virginia.

The video is frightening, but thankfully the animals and students were not seriously injured.

“It was kinda scary, but I’m glad everyone is OK,” said OU freshman, Ashley Spritz.

The university released a statement saying:

We will repair the damaged Schooner and its future use will be for static display. It is possible that it will be back at a game this season, but it will not run. We will also have a new Schooner constructed, but there is no timetable yet for when it will be ready. The new Schooner will return to all of its traditional roles, including running on the field.

“It all a safety precaution for both the ponies and members of the organization,” said Lexi Williams

The OU alum rode shotgun on the Schooner for 4 years. She was on the field on Saturday when the incident happened.

“My heart stopped. It kinda was one of those things where you felt like you were in a dream,” said Williams.

Williams says she never felt unsafe when she rode in the Schooner

“It’s kind of more an adrenaline rush of excitement but never something to fear,” said Williams.

What’s the future of the Sooner icon?

Officials with OU also say they would like to permanently display the old one somewhere on campus.

That good news for a second-generation Ruf/Nek.

“We have the old one, the original one, in the Union right now and that’s the one my father rode. So we can look at another one and say this is the one that I rode to my kids,” said Williams.

The University says they don’t have a specific time table for the new Schooner’s completion, but say it could be ready for the 2020 spring game.