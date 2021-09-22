United Way starts its 2021 Campaign Kickoff to raise $700K for local agencies

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The fall season has officially kicked off, but one four states non-profit has kicked off something of its own.

“The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas,” hosted their “2021 Campaign Kickoff,” Wednesday.

The “Bicknell Family Center for the Arts” parking lot was transformed into a drive thru agency rally.

Community members would get the chance to drive, honk and support the local agencies who would be benefitting from the donations.

“It also will allow us to focus in on some new things that we really want to do, we really want to build a collaborative of non-profits throughout the community that can have a closed looped referral system,” said Duane Dreiling, United Way SWMSEK Exec. Director.

While no amount has been set, the United Way would like to raise over 700 thousand dollars for local agencies.

Donations can be made through its website. We have a link to it here.