United Way provides 211 emergency number for food, shelter, or clothing

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re experiencing an emergency, you know to dial 911 — but what if you need information about finding emergency shelter, or food, or clothing?

In that case, you can dial 211.

It’s a 24-hour, 7 day a week phone referral service — anyone can call in a time of need.

The service has been around for years, but Duane Dreiling with United Way says people new to Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas may not be aware of it.

Duane Dreiling, Executive Director, United Way of SWMO and SE Kanas, said, “A person is experiencing maybe domestic violence or maybe a family member is experiencing substance abuse, you can certainly call 211 and they’re going to give you the the names and numbers of the local domestic violence shelter, the substance abuse abuse prevention providers.”

Dreiling says you can even find out important information about services available in other parts of Missouri or Kansas by calling those numbers.