United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas Establishes COVID-19 Campaign

JOPLIN, Mo./PITTSBURG, Ks. — United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas officially establishes a COVID-19 Response Campaign.

“We know that these are unsettling times, and we want to assure our communities that our priority remains people impacted by this crisis” said Duane Dreiling, Executive Director. The emergence and rapid spread of this virus has caused a level of disruption that no one could imagine a short while ago. This crisis is also driving urgent and unexpected needs in our communities as many face financial uncertainty stemming from efforts to contain the virus.

Once community-level needs have been determined, distributions to community nonprofit providers will focus on supporting the needs of working families with things like rent, utilities, food, etc. Local funds will stay local and all funds and will go to support efforts to assist individuals and families impacted by this crisis.

To give, go to the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas website at www.unitedwaymokan.org and click on the Donate button on the right side of the page or directly to the link at https://www.unitedwaymokan.org/covid19-response-campaign. United Way has also set up a Text-To-Give option. Text 2020COVID to 41444. Donors will be sent a link that allows for many options to give at any level. To arrange for other giving options, contact the United Way at (417) 624-0153 in Joplin and (620) 231-8140 in Pittsburg or send a check with COVID-19 Response Campaign in the memo to 3510 East 3rd Street in Joplin and 117 West Fourth Street in Pittsburg.

The effects of the efforts to contain the virus will continue to impact our communities in the weeks and months to come. Dreiling said, “I know our region is extraordinarily generous and people will step up to help their neighbors. As always, United Way will be there to support our communities through our network of nonprofit providers.”