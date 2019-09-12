United Way kicks off “Faces of Change” campaign to help ensure future stability of non-profits

The organization invited representatives from local groups to a luncheon to talk about their new campaign ‘Faces of Change’.

The campaign promotes their mission of providing educational, health and financial stability services throughout the region.

This year’s fundraising goal is $825,000.

And with many agencies relying on funds from United Way, it’s critical to hit their goal.

“Because of changes in federal and state funding programs, some of our agencies are experiencing decreasing in funding,” explained Dwayne Dreiling with United Way. “So, we need to step up locally and make sure that we’re able to fund those agencies and those programs within those agencies.”

United Way helps fund 49 programs offered by 34 partner organizations throughout the region.

For more information on how you can help local organizations, click here.