United Way is helping low income families

JOPLIN, Mo. — The United Way is accepting applications for a program that is helping low income families thrive.

“Building Bridges Leaders” class eleven focuses on education, help and financial stability and will teach applicants how to live a more productive life.

The program helps reduce the number of families and individuals relying on government programs by teaching them how to become financially independent.

Duane Dreiling, Executive Director of United Way of SW Missouri and SE Kansas, says, “This is a really good opportunity to look at ways that you can improve your life and the way you go about things. Whether that be looking for employment, looking to further your education, you want to increase your credit scores.”

Class Eleven begins on March 4 and anyone who is accepted will go through 18 to 24 months of training.

Building Bridges will be holding virtual interviews this week.

To apply to the program go here.