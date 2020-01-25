United Way holds Souper Lunch fundraiser

CARTHAGE, Mo. — What better meal to eat on a cold Winter’s day than a warm bowl of soup?

That’s what was on the menu today in Carthage.

The occasion was the Inaugural Carthage Area United Way Souper Lunch and Silent Auction.

Executive Director Amy Campbell says the event was designed to help the agency draw closer to their $300,000 goal.

Amy Campbell, Carthage United Way Executive Director, said, “Our proceeds benefit Carthage Area United Way, we’re wrapping up our campaign and just one final push, the weather came through for us today cause it’s a great day for soup.”

Several area restaurants supplied a couple of different flavors of soup as well as rolls and deserts.

Some of the items that were part of the silent auction included a handmade quilt and helmet from the State Champion Carthage Tigers Football Team.