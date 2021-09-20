United Hebrew Congregation collecting non-perishable foods for Crosslines Ministries

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local synagogue is collecting food for one Joplin organization.

Through October third, the United Hebrew Congregation is collecting nonperishables for Crosslines Ministries in Joplin.

The congregation does this yearly in September to coincide with two holidays — Yom Kippur, a day of fasting, and Sukkot the feast of the ingathering.

“As Jews observing our holidays, our traditional holidays, it’s very very important to us if we can do anything to enhance the meaning of those holidays again as supplementing our own fast with ending the fast of those who have no choice but to go hungry,” said Paul Teverow — Board of Directors Member for United Hebrew Congregation.

Teverow adds if you want to donate and are not a member of the congregation to bring your items directly to Crosslines.