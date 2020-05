UNIONTOWN, Kan. — Uniontown City Hall will re-open to the public on May 18.

People are asked to used the south door in the alley to enter the office.

Wearing a mask and social distancing will be maintained.

City Clerk Sally Johson says the community center and library will remain closed until phase three of the reopening of the state.

The playground on the square will re-open as soon as disinfectant arrives and as soon as the signage is posted.