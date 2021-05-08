Unidentified man found in the Neosho River

by: Ryan Land

MIAMI, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority is investigating after a body was found earlier Saturday in the Neosho River, south of Riverview Park in Miami.

The body was that of a white male, around 5’8 to 5’10 and 165-180 pounds with reddish brown hair, a mustache and goatee.

The body has yet to be identified.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Grand River Dam Authority at 918-256-5545, or your local law enforcement agency.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

