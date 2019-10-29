Unidentified burglar robbed a local convenience store in Pittsburg

On Monday morning, October 29, 2019, at approximately 2:30 AM, the Pittsburg police were dispatched to the Snak-Atak convenience store, located at 1101 E. 4th St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred there.

The store clerk reported being held up at gunpoint by an unidentified male suspect who was brandishing a handgun. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash during the robbery and then fled on foot. The clerk was uninjured during the robbery.

The suspect, who was wearing a mask at the time, is described as a male, approximately 6’02” to 6’03” in height and weighing approximately 250 to 275 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.

Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at our automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477).

Callers may remain anonymous.